Kenya: Khalwale Charged With Violating COVID-19 Rules

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was on Thursday freed on bail and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Mr Khalwale is facing charges for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations. He is accused of hosting a gathering in his compound in Mungusi village, Ikolomani on June 5.

He was summoned to DCI offices in Kakamega on June 8 for questioning but failed to appear prompting the police to seek a warrant of arrest.

Kakamega Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

"Whereas Mr Boni Khalwale has been charged before this court that he failed to appear before the DCI Kakamega South on June 8, therefore you are commanded forthwith to apprehend the said Boni Khalwale and to bring him before this court to answer to the said charges and to be further dealt with according to law on June 10," the order said.

Mr Khalwale's lawyer Danstan Omar said his client had requested the police to give him up to June 11 to present himself at the DCI offices because he was in Nairobi and had to prepare travel documents due to Covid-19 travel measures.

The politician accompanied by his lawyer went to Malinya Police Station on Thursday and he was put in custody.

Mr Omar said his client was arraigned and was released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

Mr Khalwale claimed the police were being used to score political points by leveling false allegations against him.

"The police must never be used to score political points. Today, l was arrested and on false allegations that I held a public meeting and incited the public against Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya at Kakamega Airstrip," Mr Khalwale posted on his Facebook page.

The politician is expected to present himself in court Friday for hearing of the case.