Kenya: Measures Government Is Putting in Place for Gradual Re-Opening of Economy

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday held a day-long meeting with county governments and agreed on a raft of Covid-19 response measures to be put in place ahead of the gradual re-opening of the economy.

In addition to raising the isolation bed capacity, the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto, tasked county governments to review their fiscal and strategic plans for the 2020 to 2021 financial year to include Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

ISOLATION BEDS

The third extra-ordinary session of the national and county governments co-ordination summit set the target of 300 isolation beds for each county so as to deal with the rising cases of infections, currently in 35 of the country's 47 counties.

"The success of our national response to the Coronavirus disease is entirely dependent on our individual and communal behavior. As researchers and scientists endeavor to find a medical vaccine for Covid-19, Kenyans already have a social vaccine against the disease, one of wearing proper facemasks, rigorous and frequent handwashing, physical and social distancing," a statement from State House read in part.

To ensure the smooth reopening of schools and other institutions of learning, the summit agreed to involve the Council of Governors in the ongoing education sector stakeholder consultations.

The consultations will lead to the issuance of a new school calendar in line with the recent presidential directive to reopen schools in September this year.

To keep track of Wednesday's resolutions, the summit resolved to reconvene on June 17 to review guidelines for the gradual reopening of the economy, containment measures currently in place and protocols for the progressive reopening of places of worship.

PROPER SOLUTIONS

President Kenyatta urged the two levels of government to work very closely with each other to find proper solutions to the Covid-19 economic and health crisis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe applauded Governors for working closely with his ministry in the fight against Covid-19, saying cooperation is key in ensuring the country succeeds in dealing with the health crisis.

Mr Kagwe urged the county bosses to emulate Machakos County which he said has commissioned Jua Kali artisans to fabricate Covid-19 isolation beds.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to work very closely with County Governments so as to ensure we have win-win outcomes in every part of the country," Kagwe said.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani said his ministry was in the process of assessing the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the economy.

Kenya has so far confirmed 3,094 cases, 89 deaths and 1,048 recoveries.