Kenya/Ghana: Owusu Happier and Comfortable Now After Gor Mahia Clears His Hotel Bills

11 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia's Ghanaian import Jackson Owusu has said he is now doing fine, weeks after he was detained in a Nairobi hotel over unpaid bills totalling to Sh600,000.

Owusu, who is still staying at at Jimlizer Hotel in Buruburu, told Nairobi News that the issues concerning his accommodation were sorted out and he continues to receive services from the facility without any problem.

ENJOYING STAY IN KENYA

"I am now fine and enjoying my stay in Kenya. I want to thank the club (Gor Mahia) leadership, more so the chairman, for sorting out issues that made me uncomfortable before," said Owusu.

"I also owe the great fans of Gor Mahia who were touched by my situation at the time and chipped in to assist me. Things are working out well and I thank God. Even my family back at home are now at peace," he added.

The midfielder didn't manage to travel to his home country before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Gor Mahia's other foreign players, including the Tanzanian duo of David Mapigano and Dickson Ambundo and Ugandan striker Juma Balinya all made it back to their countries, before the Kenyan government cancelled international flights as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

STAYING IN SHAPE

The well built former Asante Kotoko player revealed that he spends most of his time following the unfolding events in his home country and the entire world in relation to coronavirus.

In the evening he trains individually in a public ground near Buruburu Police Station to stay in shape.

"Things are still thick even in Ghana and sporting activities are yet to resume. I do train everyday alone because as a sportsperson you have to keep fit all the time," he said.

Owusu also assured Gor Mahia fans that he will still play for the team next season as he and his team mates target to excel in the CAF champions league.

The Ghanaian Gor Mahia in January and has been able to nail a starting berth under coach Steven Polack in many K'Ogalo matches.

He was also coached by Polack during his time at Asante Kotoko in 2018.

