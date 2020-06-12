Angola: COVID-19 - Five New Infections, One More Death Reported

Luanda — Five new infections and one more death have been reported in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total numbers in the country to 118 and five respectively.

The last death that adds to other previous four, involves a 78-year old patient who suffered from other diseases like a chronic renal condition, cerebrovascular accident and hypertension. He was at Clínica Multiperfil hospital, on the floor where other positive cases had been detected.

According to the minister during the daily covid-19 update briefing, the newly detected five cases are already being dealt with at Viana Field Hospital, in Luanda.

Sílvia Lutucuta said one more recovery has been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 41 people freed from the deadly virus.

Angola's covid-19 records show 118 positive cases, five deaths, 41 recoveries and 72 active patients, one in need of special care.