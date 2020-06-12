Nigeria: West Ham Confirm New Contract for Nigerian Goalkeeper

11 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Premier League club West Ham United have confirmed Nigeria's U-17 goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu as one of the club's seven academy scholars who have just been offered their first professional contracts with the Hammers.

Jinadu began his career at Chelsea before joining the Hammers in December 2017 and taking up a two-year scholarship in the summer of 2018.

Aside from Jinadu, the other youngsters with new pro contract with West Ham are Keenan Appiah-Forson, Harrison Ashby, Sam Caiger, Dan Chesters, Will Greenidge and Joshua Okotcha who is also said to be of Nigerian heritage.

Reacting to this development, academy manager Ricky Martin expressed his delight, saying the players deserved the contracts.

"This is a tremendous achievement. All our young players aspire to be offered a professional contract, and these players have all deservedly been rewarded for their efforts and development to date," Martin told the club website.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Kevin Keen, Mark Phillips and Billy Lepine, the three coaches for the U18s who have worked with these players all season and given them all the support and guidance they've required.

"These players are still progressing, and fully deserve the opportunity to move into the next stage of their development with the U23 squad. They have shown resilience, determination and dedication so far, so as long as they keep those traits up, they will give themselves every opportunity to progress further in the future."

As expected, Jinadu expressed delight in his latest feat, adding it was a dream come true after so much hard work.

"Dream come true and proud moment for me and my family signing my first professional contract at West Ham. The hard work continues! All the glory to God!" he wrote on Instagram.

A former England U16 goalkeeper, Jinadu made his competitive debut for the Golden Eaglets as Nigeria beat Hungary 4-2 win in group B opener at 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

He was also in goal as Nigeria overpowered stubborn Ecuador 3-2 to book a place in the knockout stage. Jinadu's reign at the World Cup ended as Nigeria lost 3-1 to tournament runners-up Netherland.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.