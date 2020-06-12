Namibia: GIPF Seeks Pension Beneficiaries

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is appealing to former members who have not claimed or received their pension benefits from the fund, to contact the human resources offices of their former employers in order to complete claim forms.

These could have left employment due to retirement, resignation, ill-health, disability, or retrenchment.

In a statement on Thursday, GIPF manager for operations Anna Hambuda urged former members to bring relevant supporting documents for submission.

"Family members or beneficiaries of deceased GIPF members who fall in the above categories are also requested to contact the human resources offices where the members were employed," she said.

She added that a list of the former members has been posted on the fund's website, www.gipf.com.na, and has been sent to government offices and participating institutions.

She added that the list will also be published in the print media, on the fund's social media platforms, as well as on the national broadcasting radio stations.

"GIPF implores these former members to claim their benefits as provided for in the Rules of the Fund. If these benefits are not claimed by the end of

May 2020, they will be paid over to the Guardian Fund at the Master of the High Court," she noted.