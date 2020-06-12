Namibia: Lack of Contraception a Threat to Life - PDM Women's League

12 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The secretary general of the People's Democratic Movement (PDM) women's league, Loide Iipinge, says the lack of contraceptive pills for adolescents and young women at public health facilities is a threat to lives.

Ipinge says the absence of contraceptives can lead to an increase in baby dumping and women turning to unsafe abortions.

In a media statement Iipinge said it is unacceptable that a country of more than two million people does not have enough contraceptives.

Her remarks follow an article that was published in The Namibian last month on the lack of contraceptives at public health facilities.

"How did we get to this point? The PDMWL wants to know ... what the Ministry of Health and Social Services has done? Are they telling us they were unaware of Covid-19 and they could not order enough for their ministerial stock? It is unacceptable that the most important ministry in the country does not have enough stock," she said.

Executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe said the contraceptives are now available.

"We have received Nordette, which is being distributed to health facilities around the country. There are also orders for other contraceptives, which, once delivered, will boost stock and availability in the country," he said.

Namibia had a shortage of contraceptives, which the ministry blamed on the disruption of logistical arrangements after the Covid-19 outbreak.

