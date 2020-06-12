Tanzania: Skipping Lockdown Was Helpful, Finance Minister Says

THE government has upped economy growth estimation to 5.5 per cent this year from the previous 4.0 per cent, thanks to keen steps taken to lessen economic impacts of Covid-19.

The Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, last month projected that the economy will slowdown to 4.0 per cent due to the virus contagious effects but partial lockdown lessens the growth shocks warranting to up estimates.

Dr Mpango said when presenting the Economic Survey 2019 Report and the National Development Plan 2020/21, that the real GDP growth is expected to slightly slow from the initial estimates of 6.9 per cent, to 5.5 per cent.

"[These are the result] of strong measures undertaken... [including] encouraging citizen to continue working while taking precautions against coronavirus as advised by health professionals as well as the anticipated recovery of the regional and world economy," Dr Mpango said.

Further, due to Covid-19, the economy is projected to contract by negative 1.6 per cent this year. However, next year Sub-Saharan Africa economies are expected to recover a growth of 4.1 per cent.

"This is attributed to on-going initiatives on combating Covid- 19, expectations of increasing grants for fighting Covid-19 and stability in global oil price," Dr Mpango said.

The country projections, however, are rosier than the World Bank's, which said its expected GDP growth to drop to 2.5per cent.

Dr Mpango acknowledged that the implementation of the budget, especially development projects, could be affected by both internal and external risks

. The minister named some of the risks as availability of financial resources, corruption, and the private sector in the priority areas.

Other internal risk factors are long processes of acquiring and transferring of land ownership in the projects areas and land conflicts, poor data collection system and reporting, environmental degradation and cybercrimes.

"In order to mitigate the risks," Dr Mpango said, "the government will take various initiatives, including increase internal revenue collection by speeding up formalization of the informal sector in order to widen the revenue base."

He also cited other efforts as facilitating private sector engagement in the implementation of projects through the Public Private Partnership window and continue undertaking actions against corrupt officials.

The minister said external risks include slowdown of economic activities due to loss of human resources as a result of Covid-19 worldwide and political instabilities in neighbouring countries, regionally and globally.

Dr Hildebrand Shayo, an economist-cum-investment banker, said the budget faced a number of challenges since its preparation ended before the Covid- 19 was declared a pandemic by WHO.

"The pandemic impact still scratches the surface... we need to see innovation on widen the tax base to cushion the gap of collection shortfall," Dr Shayo said.

Another, economist, Imani Muhingo, said the growth in per capita that grew by over 10tri/- to 139.9tri/- means that the country was accelerating toward middle income coming 2025.

"This means the economic is growing faster than population which strengthens our position in the lower middle income economies category," Mr Muhingo, who is also a lead researcher and analytics of Orbit Securities, said. Meanwhile, two months before 2019/20 ends,

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) managed to collect 14.64tri/-, equalling 93.5 per cent of its target.

Nevertheless, the government planed the contribution of domestic revenue to GDP ratio to be 14.7 per cent in 2020/21 from the projected 14.0 per cent in 2019/20.

Plus, to maintain the inflation rate at single digit range between 3.0 to 5.0 per cent.