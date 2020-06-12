Tanzania: Much Cash Earmarked for Several Important Sectors

THE country's key economic sectors have received ambitious budget allocations targeting to speed up the transformation of Tanzania into middle-income status in the next five years.

The number of projects under subsectors of works, transport, communication, agriculture, industry, trade, energy, minerals, natural resources, tourism and environment, youth, employment and skills development have received the lion's share in the 2020/21 budget tabled yesterday.

The new budget tabled on Thursday by Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango, indicated that many road construction projects, ranging from interregional and regional and district structures, as well as bridges and airports, have been earmarked for upgrading countrywide.

"I would like to emphasize that works projects and maintenance of enabling infrastructures in the works, transport and energy sectors will enable our nation to have a stronger economy for competitiveness," Dr Mpango stated.

The minister said those projects have been major sources of creating jobs for Tanzanians and helping them earn incomes. According to Dr Mpango, those projects would increase efficiency and availability of social services and motivating growth of cities and other sectors like agriculture, industry, tourism and trade and therefore expand the government scope or revenues collections. The works, transport and communication subsectors are set to receive 1.57tri/- for implementation of development projects. One of the flagship projects that the money would finance include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). Minister Mpango noted that 2.1tri/- has been set aside to finance the SGR project. The government also intends to revolutionize the agricultural sector which is key to industrial growth. The agriculture ministry will spend an estimated 137.2bn/- for undertaking several development projects to boost production. The budget would see construction and repair of irrigation schemes, warehouses, markets and crops storage facilities. The ministry plans to construct and renovate irrigation infrastructures in various parts of the country and strengthening cooperative societies. The government was in the final touches of establishing the National Irrigation Fund and plans to increase storage capacity of the facilities of the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA), improving seeds production capacity and supplying them to farmers. The ministry, through its institutions, in collaboration with the private sector, will strengthen availability, uses and control of farm inputs in order to increase efficiency, income and food and nutrition security. There are priorities outlined for the country's mining sector to make the country benefit more from its minerals. The ministry responsible has set priorities, including improving collection of government revenues from the minerals, and strengthening control of mining activities of large and medium scale miners. Other priorities are to put emphasis on establishment of minerals markets and ensuring availability of an enabling environment for establishment of those markets, combating minerals smuggling and illegal trade and adding value to raw minerals. In order to realize these plans, the government looks forward to spending 8.5bn/- on development projects. The government also said the industrial sector, which is the main agenda for taking the nation to middle-income status, needed an estimated 29.7bn/- for funding projects intended to uplift the sector. Among other initiatives, the government will work on setting up industries for fertilizer production and soil testing services. Mchuchuma and Liganga project for mining coal and iron ore has been in papers for years, but the ministry mentioned that in 2020/21 it would start implementing it. The ministry also noted that in the new fiscal year, it is going to revive and operate the tyres industry located in Arusha city. On the part of the energy sector, the government says it plans to ensure production of enough, reliable power with affordable tariffs. The budget targets to strengthen activities meant to find markets and trade of oil and natural gas and enabling citizens to benefit from those resources. The energy ministry has proposed allocation of 2.1tri/- for the development budget to fund the implementation of projects. For the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project alone the government will spend 1.6tri/- . Parliament endorsed 114.6bn/- budget estimates for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, out of which 45bn/- is for development projects. The ministry would spend the development budget to implement six projects. They are Southern Region Tourism Development Project (REGROW); Capacity Building Projects, Reserves and Squad Against Terrorism; the Prevention and Combating of Poaching and Illegal Trafficking Project; Commercial Tree Plant Project; Institutional Capacity Building and Forestry and Beekeeping Training Project; Forest Production Value Addition Project (FORVAC). In the Ministry of State, Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), the parliament endorsed a total of 27.9bn/- to enable fulfillment of duties and objectives under the Vice President's Office, including 7.6bn/- for development projects. The expenditure will include 6,634,482,000/- for salaries and 4,947,052,000 for other expenditures. The projects include provision of public education on environment and conducting monitoring of various projects and activities, in accordance with the Environment Law and its Regulations. It also involves conducting trainings and building capacity among staff by equipping them with training and tools to improve their performance. Dr Mpango explained that priorities will also be given to poor Tanzanians, with 1.2 million jobs being created for those with required skills. In addition, the government has allocated a total of 600bn/- to repay the outstanding debt it owes employees, service providers and contractors implementing road, water and power projects.