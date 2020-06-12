Tanzania: First Xi Fever Grips Simba Players

SIMBA SC said the remaining games of the season will see high competition among players, battling to keep their place in the team, ahead of the next season.

The Mainland Premier League defending champions will be in action on Sunday, hosting Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam as the race to the title intensifies.

This was said yesterday by the club's Information Officer, Haji Manara, who insisted that the club will attract major signings from next month to strengthen the squad.

"As you know, we are heading to the end of the season hence some players whose contracts are nearing completion would like to seize the chance to showcase their potential to have their contracts extended. "I have already spoken with the team's manager who has assured me that morale among the players is high than before and people should expect massive competitions in the upcoming matches," he said.

He then disclosed that the club will do everything possible to bring back midfielder Sharaf Shiboub, who is still in his native Sudan due to Covid-19 lockdown.

"In the next two days, the club will come up with appropriate plans to get him back to make the squad full and ready to retain the title. "We already succeeded to bring back Clatous Chama from Zambia even though he had to first fly to Ethiopia before coming here. We will probably use the similar methods for Shiboub," he said.

He added that the club is better positioned to sign any player, who will be recommended by the Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

His comment came in response to the recent information posted by the club's investor Mohammed Dewji that Simba can sign any player from anywhere provided he is wanted by the coach.

"From next month, we will start bringing new players at the club, who will be needed by the coach to make the squad stronger for the upcoming competitions," Manara said.

He again reiterated that the main target for Simba is to win the top flight league and then, the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), saying they will achieve that without problems.

"The pride of being called a big club comes from winning titles and that is what we want to maintain in many upcoming seasons, since we are set to lift the league title for five consecutive years," he said.

The Msimbazi Reds, who top the league chart with 71 points from 28 matches, will face Azam FC in the quarterfinals of ASFC in one of the clashes billed to be tough and thrilling.

In another development, Manara has urged Simba members and fans to always respect health safety guidelines set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.