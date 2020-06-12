East Africa: EAC Unveils Budgets for Industrial Growth

EAST African Finance Ministers simultaneously tabled proposed budgets for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, focusing on reviving economies and livelihoods battered by Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanzania plans to spend 34.88 tri/- (about 15.14 billion US dollars) in the next financial year that starts on July 1, according to the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango.

According to the National Development Plan and the budget ceiling for 2020/2021, out of the 15.14 billion dollars budget, 9.5 billion dollars will be allocated for recurrent expenses and 5.6 billion dollars for development expenditure.

78.8 percent of the development budget will be sourced domestically and the remaining 21.2 percent will be obtained from development partners and international financial institutions.

The budget focuses on pushing President John Magufuli administration's key agendas; Industrial economy and poverty reduction.

Like the previous budget that ends on June 30, this year's budget will be spent on improving infrastructure, including railways, roads and rural electrification.

Most of the budget in the 2019/2020 financial year was spent on implementation of various projects, including the standard gauge railway, the Rufiji Hydropower Project, improvement of Air Tanzania Company Limited and expansion of ports and airports.

Others are rural water supply, health, education, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining, roads, bridges and industrial development.

As for Kenya, the National Treasury presented spending estimates totaling Ksh 2.91 trillion to the National Assembly for approval ahead of the commencing of the 2020/21 fiscal year.

The submissions are on the back of the Planning Ministry's modification of the fiscal framework to accommodate the government's spending cuts.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, Ambassador Ukur Yatani Kanacho presented the plan that is slightly lower than the present Ksh.3 trillion budget approved in December's first supplementary budget.

There is sharpest decline in allocations to Ksh.1.83 trillion from Ksh.2 trillion in the 2019/20 financial year with all of the Executive, Judiciary and Parliament seeing cuts to appropriations to Ksh.1.78 trillion, Ksh.18.1 billion and Ksh.36.2 billion respectively.

Uganda presented its budget themed 'Industrialisation for Job Creation and Shared Prosperity', with a package of 45 trillion Ugandan shillings.

Uganda's budget for Financial Year 2020/21 will be implemented under a new development plan- the third National Development Plan (NDPIII). It will build on the foundation already laid under the Second National Development Plan (NDPII).

The Finance Minister, Mr Matia Kasaija said that in the second national development plan, the government set a goal of achieving a middle-income by increasing the average income of Ugandans to US$ 1,039.

According to the minister, significant strides have been made already- every Ugandan now earns on average, US$825 per year.

To sustain and accelerate inclusive economic growth, the budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 and the medium-term will focus on increasing productivity in the four areas critical for job creation and exports in agriculture and agro-industrialisation, tourism, improving value addition to tradable minerals and commodities.

The budget also seeks to enhance efficiency in public investments in provision and maintenance of productive and trade infrastructure as well as provision of health services and skill development programs.

Mr Kasaija noted further that the Ugandan government will put more emphasis on addressing implementing issues through strengthening capacity among state actors, especially in areas of projects, contracts and logistics management, enhancing supervision and monitoring of programs by improving staffing, skilling and facilitation, promoting public awareness of government programs and demand for accountability.

Rwanda, meanwhile, unveiled a Rwf 3,245.7 billion budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, presented by its Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Mr Uzziel Ndagijimana.

Mr Ndagijimana told the parliament that the budget will include Rwf1,605.7 billion from domestic tax and non-tax revenue, external grants of Rwf492.5 billion and external loans amounting to Rwf783.4 billion.