Rwanda: Rayon Sports - Ferwafa Lifts Ban Imposed on Munyakazi

11 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Appeals Commission of the local football governing body (Ferwafa) has lifted the sanctions imposed on Rayon Sports president Sadate Munyakazi with immediate effect.

Ferwafa announced the development on Thursday evening.

Munyakazi, who was elected as Rayon Sports president last July, was slapped with a six-month suspension from all football activities last month allegedly for inciting hatred and violence following the club's last minute withdrawal from Ubutwari Cup tournament in February.

"The appeals commission has repealed the suspension against Munyakazi," reads part of the statement from Ferwafa.

Read the original article on New Times.

