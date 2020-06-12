Africa: Every 40 Years, the Olympic 'Curse' Strikes

analysis

Is there such a thing as a cursed Olympics? Once is an incident (Tokyo 1940); twice is a coincidence (Moscow 1980); and thrice is a pattern (Tokyo 2020).

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has a reputation for saying the wrong thing. In line to be the nation's next PM, Aso is wildly wealthy and has spent a 40-year political career gaining notoriety for lavish spending and dodgy comments. He has praised Nazi political tactics, blamed women for not having children, openly regretted universal suffrage and even encouraged the elderly to die faster since their care is so expensive. His nickname is baka-shojiki, which means "stupidly honest".

Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister and finance minister, listens through a translation device to a question during a Group of 20 (G-20) news conference on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

So when the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that broke in March 2020, nobody was expecting Aso to say the right thing. His response was surprising, hardly diplomatic and definitely in...