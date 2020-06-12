Kenya: Boost as Yattani Hands Sports Fund Massive Rise in Budgetary Allocation

11 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture is set to have a bigger purse to work with after National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani proposed an allocation of Sh14bn to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund as he tabled the 2020-2021 national budget before parliament on Thursday afternoon.

The allocation is a huge increase from the Sh5.3bn handed to the Fund in last year's budget.

"Sports, Culture and Arts contribute immensely to our economic development by boosting job creation for our youth and generating foreign exchange. To support this sector, I propose allocation of 14bn to Sports Arts and Social Development Fund," Yattani said as he presented the estimates to the National Assembly.

The allocation, if approved by Parliament, will be a huge boost to the Ministry's task of renovating more than nine stadia as well as successful hosting of the Safari Rally and the World Under-20 Athletics Championship.

The Ministry has used money from the Sports Fund to finance the renovation of the Nyayo National Stadium as well as several other sporting facilities in the country, including the Kenya Academy of Sports at Kasarani.

With an increased allocation, most of the pending works in several stadia including Kip Keino in Eldoret, Mombasa, and the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu are set to be completed.

Earlier this week, Sports CS Amina Mohamed said the Ministry would finance the expansion of the Nairobi testing Laboratory as they look to deal with the doping menace and the increase in budget will be a big boost towards this.

At the same time, Kenya is waiting on dates for the Safari Rally and World Athletics Under-20 Championship which were both set to be staged this year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.