Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Reveals Why He Loves Spurs and Thinks CR7 is Goat

Nairobi — World Marathon record holder and the only man to run the 42km distance in under two hours, Eliud Kipchoge, says he will continue supporting Tottenham Hotspur despite Kenya captain Victor Wanyama's departure.

Kipchoge at the same time also believes Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer on earth.

While responding to a question on whether age matters to an athlete during a Webinar organized by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) on Thursday evening, Kipchoge said he believes Cristiano is the best player because of his work ethic.

"Who is the greatest footballer in the world?" Kipchoge posed to Webinar moderator and BBC Africa's Lyne Wachira.

"Ronaldo is 35 years old. Just recently when Juventus were going back to training, he reported four hours earlier than anyone else. He is still the best at 35 years. There is still a 19-year old kid in Juventus who cannot match Ronaldo even with his age," Kipchoge further stated.

The world record holder and Olympic champion revealed his witty side and love for football with the analogy and precision of knowing some fine details.

A football club is a family, players and fans together. On the weekend we will all run as one, good luck to all fans of @SpursOfficial. Great to have you guys on the start line! #RunAsOne https://t.co/9nGkolvNAk- Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile the London Marathon champion says he will continue supporting Tottenham Hotspur even after Wanyama left to join Canadian outfit Montreal Impact in February.

"Will continue supporting Spurs because there is life in Spurs. There, you can see a young kid being transformed into a star. Spurs can get a 16 yearr kid and mould him to scale up even to the elite team. If you visit spurs one time you will enjoy and you will be a Spurs fan forver," Kipchoge said.

The world beater watched Spurs just after clinching the London title in 2018, going to their training ground at Hotspur Way and meeting all the stars including immediate former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Last week, he raced with Spurs funs in a virtual marathon organized by his sponsors NN Running and fluid partner Maurten.