Somalia: Upper House of Parliament Now Wants a Joint Meeting Between President Farmajo and Regional States Over Election Plans

The Somalia Upper House of Parliament Speaker Abdi Hashi, and standing committee of the house held an impromptu meeting over election plans.

The Standing Committee of Somalia's Upper House of Parliament said in its statement that the conduct of the upcoming elections requires urgent consultation between the leaders of the federal government, regional states and political stakeholders before 25th June.

Speaking after the meeting, the Standing Committee stressed that the Upper House has a constitutional role of bringing together the leaders of the federal government and those of the regional states in order to discuss and agree on the political transition process.

The statement comes days after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said in an address to the two Houses of Parliament that his government was ready for a one person one vote election without giving any details of how the polls would be conducted with the many challenges facing the country.

It also comes just a day after the opposition Wadajir Party called for a national conference bringing together political stakeholders in the country to discuss the 2020/21 election.