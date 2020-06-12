Somalia COVID Cases Hit 2,452

11 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,452.

Fawziya Abikar, Health Minister of Somalia, said 17 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who had been discharged from hospitals to 506.

The minister said no patient succumbed to the disease as the total number of fatalities remained at 85.

Abikar said 30 of the latest cases are male while six others are female. The Horn of African nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

