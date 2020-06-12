Sudan: First Flight of EU Humanitarian Airlift to Sudan Landed in Khartoum

11 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese government, on Thursday, received 90 tons of medical assistances transported by an European Boeing 747 plane.

The load includes medical equipment, vaccines, water purification sets and medicines to combat COVID-19 outbreak in Sudan.

All the equipment will be distributed via the international aid organizations including Medicines Sans Frontiers, UN Population Fund, UNICEF, the International Medical Agency in coordination and cooperation with the Federal Government and health authorities in Sudan.

The shipment, which represent the first flight of the EU humanitarian support to Sudan, was received by the French Swedish and EU Ambassadors to Sudan, besides the Representatives of the Ministry of Labor, Mohammed Al-Shabek.

The second flight of the airlift which will carry the aid workers is scheduled to arrive in Sudan, in June.24-2020

The undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor expressed Sudan's appreciation to the EU, Sweden and France for their commitment and support to Sudan to fight COVID-19.

The Head of the EU Mission in Sudan said in press statements that the launching of the European Humanitarian Airlift to Sudan is concrete example for means for EU support to Sudan to combat the pandemic.

" The consignment is considered the biggest to land in Khartoum Airport since the outbreak of the disease" He said.

He underlined that Sudan government was supported through the partnership with the World Health Organization, adding that plans are underway to strengthen this partnership.

The EU official thanked the humanitarian organizations and agencies taking part in the humanitarian airlift to Sudan

