Sudan Receives Chinese Medical Assistances

Khartoum — Sudan government, on Thursday, medical Assistances donated by China, in the same time, bid farewell to the Chinese medical delegation which visited the country to contribute to combating COVID-19

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamar Edeen said Sudan looks forward to establishment of bi lateral relations with China in all fields including health and education.

The minister, in a press statement, at Khartoum airport, lauded the Chinese medical assistances and the efforts being extended by China to combat COVID-19 in the country.