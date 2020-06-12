Africa: Day of the African Child - Activities Officially Launched in Yaounde

This was during the second session of the National Platform for Child Protection presided at by the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene, yesterday June 10, 2020.

Activities to mark the 30th edition of the Day of the African Child have been launched in Yaounde under the theme "Access to a Social Justice System Adapted to Children in Africa." The day will be commemorated on June 16.

While launching the activities, the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene, said it was inevitable to concentrate the second session of National Platform for Child protection to reiterate the need for all Cameroonian children to be protected from the dangers of Covid-19. Noting that the month of June is being dedicated to the child in Cameroon, Pauline Nguene said the 2020 edition of the Day of the African Child has as main objectives; raising awareness of national and international legal instruments for the protection of children involved in the judicial system, to present the strategies and actions of the State and its partners to ensure better protection of children involved in the justice system and to identify mechanisms, at local level, for the promotion and protection of children involved in in- formal or traditional justice. The ses- sion, she explained, took place within a special context which goes beyond evaluating what is already being done pertaining to child protection amidst Covid-19. The session also examined new intervention strategies in order that more than ever before more children will feel protected and well taken care of. The Inspector General at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Valentine Foreke Asongtia, told the press that during this period of Covid-19, just like on a daily basis, children are exposed to diverse physical and emotional mistreatment, neglect, the increase in cases of abuse and domestic violence, non-schooling due to the closure of schools as well as sexual exploitation, etc. In this regard, Valentine Foreke Asongtia said that the National Platform for Child Protection cannot remain indifferent in the face of a humanitarian menace such as Covid-19. That is why the session looked at ways to further protect children through the sensitization of children themselves on their rights and duties so as to protect their welfare. Children need to be actors in the fight against Covid-19. That is why Valentine Foreke Asongtia said children are being trained to be leaders in the fight against Covid-19 so that they can freely educate their peers. It should be recalled that the National Platform for Child Protection was created inter alia, to ensure the coordination of actions in child protection, through strategic and operational planning allowing anticipation of problems, solutions and better taking into account the specific needs of children, with a view to greater synergy / coherence of the interventions of the various actors amongst other things .