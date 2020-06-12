Africa: 2022 World Cup - Asian Qualifying Tournament to Resume Soon

11 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The competition which had been suspended in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic is set to restart in October.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials have resolved to resume the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying tournament in October. In March, FIFA and the AFC agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the COVID- 19 outbreak. The Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are in its second round, played by 40 teams drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away round-robin matches from September 5, 2019. The Asian football governing body confirmed that in consul- tation with FIFA, the remaining matches of Round Two in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place in October and November. Match- day seven and Eight qualifiers matches are scheduled for October 7 and 13, 2022, while the next two rounds of the qualifiers are slated for November 12 and 17, 2020. The AFC becomes the first continental body to schedule qualifiers since the out- break of the Coronavirus glo- bal pandemic. The third and final rounds of the World Cup qualifiers as well qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup scheduled in China are program- med to take place in March 2021. The AFC also said that it will continue to monitor the si- tuation closely to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all teams, officials, fans and stakeholders as well as government travel and medical restrictions and will notify all parties should there be a need to reassess the match schedules due to the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pan- demic .

