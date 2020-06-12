Tanzania: COVID-19 - Public Handwashing Facilities Worth Sh100 Million Launched in Dar

Dar es Salaam — WaterAid Tanzania, in collaboration with the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), yesterday launched seven mass handwashing facilities at the Ubungo Bus Terminal and three Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations; Kimara, Gerezani and Kivukoni to support the government's efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

These bus stations were identified as Covid-19 'high-risk areas' as they are some of the busiest and most populated areas in the city.

The four handwashing facilities at Ubungo Bus Terminal have the potential of serving around 5,280 people in one hour hence increasing people's access to appropriate handwashing facilities.

"We will continue supporting the governments in their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, through the placement of more hand washing facilities and behaviour change campaigns to encourage citizens to wash their hands, " said Ms Anna Mzinga, WaterAid's Interim Country Director during the event.

The event was graced by the Deputy city mayor Mr Abdallah Mtanika and attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, Dar es Salaam City Council officials, WaterAid's workers and some ordinary citizens.

UDSM's Head of the University's Technology Development and Transfer Center (TDTC), Dr Simon Marandu, at the same occasion said, "We are delighted to work with WaterAid and Dar es Salaam City Council to unveil these new designs which will support people to practice important hygiene behaviour.

Furthermore, Dr Marandu articulated that the users of the facilities don't need to use their hands to turn the tap, "they simply use their feet to access clean water and soap, which ensures that the facilities themselves do not become contaminated."

For his part, BRT's director of operations and infrastructure management, Dr Philemon Mzee raised optimism saying the installation of the facilities at the rapid bus stations would reduce the spread of the viral infection among the city's commuters.

The Chief Guest, Mr Mtanika during his speech thanked the contributors for the assistance further reiterated the government's continued commitment to putting in force preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"Handwashing is essential not only in reducing the widespread of Covid-19 but also mitigating other fatal bacterial and neglected diseases such as cholera," said the Mayor.