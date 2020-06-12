Tanzania: Dr Mpango - Cash Crops Production Up By 43 Per Cent in 2018/19

Dar es Salaam — Production of major cash crops has increased by 348,129 tonnes from 796,502 tonnes in 2015/16 to 1,144,631 tonnes in 2018/19, according to Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango.

Dr Mpango announced some of the main achievements recorded in the production of major cash crops in Parliament on June 11 when tabling the country's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year. The increment is equivalent to 43 per cent.

Presenting the 2020/21 budget, Dr Mpango said between 2015/16 fiscal year and 2018/19 financial year, government recorded significant achievement in agriculture including increased production of major cash crops.

Tanzania's major cash crops include; cashews, tea, coffee, tobacco and cotton.

"The value of exported horticultural crops including vegetables and flowers increased from $412 million in 2015/16 fiscal year to $779 million in 2018/19 financial year," said Dr Mpango.

He said Covid-19 has adversely affected the price of major cash crops including cotton, cashew nuts and tea at the global market due to the decline in demand.

According to Dr Mpango during the period in review, the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) have increased storage capabilities of cereal crops from 371,000 tonnes in 2015 to 621,000 tonnes in 2020.

"During this period we have successfully introduced crops insurance in order to shield farmers from natural disasters, climate change and enable them to secure loans from financial institutions," he said.

He told Parliament that the other achievement in the agricultural sector includes increased area of irrigation from 461,326 hectors in 2015 to 694,715 in 2020.