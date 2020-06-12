Sudan: Al-Burhan Briefed Intelligence and Police Leaderships On UN Security Council Decisions

11 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the Army Commander-in-Chief, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Thursday, briefed the General Intelligence Service and Police leaderships on the UN Security Council decisions on the establishment of the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMAS) and the extension of the UNAMID mandate in the country until Dec.2020.

At the outset of the briefing, the SC Chairman greeted the regular forces, lauding their important role in maintaining the security and unity of the homeland and protection of its territories.

He outlined that the security system in the country has sincerely, sided the change and will continue until reaching elected government, stressing that the duty of the regular forces is the preservation n of the country and the protection of the citizens.

Al-Burhan commended the efforts being exerted by the state and its political incubator, as well as, the highly coordinated efforts made by the concerned circles to study the requirements of the international mission to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

"These continuous efforts led to the acceptance of the decision and the exclusion of some issues which do not cope with the total goals of the state" He stressed.

He affirmed the UNAMID will exit from Darfur in Dec.2020, adding that the government will shoulder its responsibility concerning maintaining of security and the safety of civilians in Darfur.

The SC Chairman affirmed the close cooperation between the SC and the cabinet to find solutions to all the difficulties facing the citizens

Briefing the intelligence and police leaderships, the SC Member, Chairman of the Higher Committee, Lt-General, Engineer, Ibrahim Jaber said the reference concerning the international mission I Sudan' statement , dated, Feb.27 which strengthens the national sovereignty and the gains required from the mission.

