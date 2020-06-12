Eritrea: Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

11 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, Badime Construction Company contributed additional 310 thousand and 813 Nakfa to the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Ketina, Mai-Mine sub-zone 80 thousand Nakfa, employees of Maritime Corporation Assab branch 18 thousand and 855 Nakfa, Chemical Engineers association 2 thousand and 300 Nakfa, employees of Adobha sub-zone and other small businesses in the Northern Red Sea and Central regions contributed a total of 29 thousand and 701 Nakfa.

Similarly, cooperative associations and small businesses as well as individuals in the Central region contributed a total of 77 thousand and 500 Nakfa while the Eritrean community in Bonn, Germany, contributed 2 thousand Euros.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from two months to one year.

The residents of Ghinda and Emni-Haile sub-zones, members of the Eritrean Defense Forces as well as Mr. Hirui Gebrewold from the US extended financial and food items support to disadvantaged families.

