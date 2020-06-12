Ethiopia Parliament Speaker Resigns Over Ruling Party PP "Interference"

Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF) Keria Ibrahim has resigned from her position.

Horn24news.com has learned that her resignation came before HoF delivered on the much anticipated outcome of the Council of Constitutional Inquiry (CCI) on Ethiopia's deferred election on Wednesday.

Keria Ibrahim has criticized the ruling Prosperity Party's (PP) "increasing practices of dismantling & delegitimizing the constitution", attempts to establish authoritarian regime,& the govt's handling of #Ethiopia's deferred election through Constitutional Interpretation

She also said that the House of Federation was being "pressured to destroy itself."

Keria Ibrahim was elected as Speaker of the HoF on April 30, 2018