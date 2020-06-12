Kenya: Victor Wanyama in Action as MLS League Resumes

11 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and his Major League Soccer (MLS) teammates are set to resume action on July 8 after a four-month break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The competition will then be tweaked from a league to a tournament format, organisers confirmed.

There will also be renewed efforts to fight racism in the wake of the recent death of George Floyd and the protests that followed around the world.

MLS Commissioner Dan Garber stated on Wednesday that the organisers had also set up elaborate plans on how to resume action in a safe environment amid the pandemic, which has led to the loss of about 125,000 lives in both the USA and Canada.

The tournament, he said, will use extensive medical protocols and a comprehensive testing plan developed by infectious disease experts.

"The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches, and staff as we return to play. We recognise the death of George Floyd and others has focussed our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality, and violence against black men and women," he said.

"Together with our owners, players, and staff, the League and its clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long."

All 54 matches will air on MLS partner networks with all matches played in Orlando.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.