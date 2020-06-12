Kenya: Governor Sonko's Daughter Sets Date for Her Wedding

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi and her fiancé Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip have set a date for their wedding.

The mother of two shared the news on her Insta-story while in the company of her future husband.

"Wedding date confirmed," she simply captioned a picture of herself and the senator taken while seemingly on a drive.

Saumu, however, kept the date of their big day a secret.

On March this year, Saumu gave birth to their first child with the senator whom they have been dating since 2019.

The two met in Mombasa, where Saumu was on holiday, and Senator Anwar was there for work.

Before getting involved with the senator, Saumu dated one Ben Gatu, but the two separated while the governor's daughter became pregnant.

Saumu later claimed that they parted ways after here ex-boyfriend became violent.