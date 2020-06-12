Kenya: Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga Dies

Popular Luo musician Bernard Onyango, better known by the stage name Abenny Jachiga, is dead.

Abenny passed away on Thursday, June 11 at 2am while undergoing treatment at St Jairus Hospital in Kisumu where he had been admitted after developing breathing complications at his home in Chiga, Kisumu East on June 9, 2020.

DIED IN HOSPITAL

Abenny reportedly fell ill on June 5 and was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital.

His condition did not improve and was he later transferred to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

"At Aga Khan, the doctors explained that his kidneys were affected. The family requested to transfer him to an affordable hospital," his brother, Austin Omondi said.

"He was finally admitted at St Jairus Hospital near the Kisumu International Airport, where he died at around 2am on Thursday," Omondi said.

Fans, family and friends also confirmed the report of his death on social media as they sent their messages of condolences.

Sad day as we mourn ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga who passed on after a short illness in a Kisumu hospital last night.. He is remembered for his famous song 'Mano Kasinde' . May his soul Rest In Peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/lksMaIUP2w

- #DanielJumaOmondi (@realDanielJuma) June 11, 2020

Waking up to the sad news of the demise of Abenny Jachiga Nyakwar Jobilo.

My luo people,we have a lost a great talented young lad. May his soul rest in peace

- Ⓜ️amji (@LMamji) June 11, 2020

'MANO KASINDE'

The 33-year-old musician leaves behind a widow and two children - a son and a daughter.

His body was moved to the Port Florence Community Hospital mortuary.

Abenny will be best remembered for the Luo song Mano Kasinde which roughly translates to "Her cousin" in English.

By the time of his death, Abenny was working on his latest album which was to be released early 2021.