Kenya: Timbe Gets Play Time as Reading Falls to Chelsea in Friendly

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe featured for his side Reading FC featured for the side as they lost by a solitary goal to English Premier League (EPL) side in a friendly match on Wednesday at the Cobham Training Ground.

Chelsea's winning goal was scored by Spanish forward Pedro.

Both sides are preparing for the resumption of their respective leagues in a week's time.

The Blues beat Reading in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Cobham this afternoon... 💪

- Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 10, 2020

Chelsea resume their EPL campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June while Reading have a date with Stoke City on Saturday 20 June in the Championship.

📷 Gallery | Royals battle Chelsea as preparation for restart intensifies 💪💪💪@JohnSwift8 and @MattMiazga3

return to Cobham as the Royals squad get a valuable run-out against Premier League opposition.

Take in some of the snaps from today's game 👇https://t.co/qoNIH1UpiH pic.twitter.com/eC43M1HNSB

- Reading FC (@ReadingFC) June 10, 2020

Timbe is on a season-long loan deal at Reading from Chinese side Beijing Renhe and word has it that the deal will be made permanent at the end of the season.