Kenya: Timbe Gets Play Time as Reading Falls to Chelsea in Friendly

11 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe featured for his side Reading FC featured for the side as they lost by a solitary goal to English Premier League (EPL) side in a friendly match on Wednesday at the Cobham Training Ground.

Chelsea's winning goal was scored by Spanish forward Pedro.

Both sides are preparing for the resumption of their respective leagues in a week's time.

Chelsea resume their EPL campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June while Reading have a date with Stoke City on Saturday 20 June in the Championship.

Timbe is on a season-long loan deal at Reading from Chinese side Beijing Renhe and word has it that the deal will be made permanent at the end of the season.

