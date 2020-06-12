Namibia: Widespread Frost Expected

11 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

VERY cold conditions accompanied by frost are expected tomorrow over most parts of the country, except over the extreme northwest.

"Frost is most likely over most parts of the country," said weather forecaster Odille Kgobetsi.

He said day time temperatures between 12-17 degree Celsius are expected over the central, southern and eastern regions of Namibia.

"Day temperatures will drop in general over most parts of the country, except in northwest and west.

He said the cold mass in Namibia is expected to persist over the weekend, and that temperatures will gradually improve in the west on Friday.

"It will remain mild over the central, southern and eastern regions over the weekend with temperatures hovering between 17-23 degrees Celsius.

Kgobetsi forecast that temperatures will also rise at coastal towns and in the Namib as the offshore is expected to set in the west.

He added that rains were recorded at Aus (14,1 mm), Ai-Ais (10 mm), Noordoewer (6,4 mm), and light showers at Rosh Pinah and Luderitz on Thursday.

Minimum temperatures are expected to drop to minus two degrees Celsius at Keetmanshoop, Buitepos and Aus on Friday.

