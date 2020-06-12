Namibia: Taxi Union Wants Hike Permanent

11 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

THE Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU) has called for the 15% hike in transport fares to be made permanent.

The union leader Werner Januarie wrote to the works ministry on Thursday requesting that the increment to be made permanent, adding that they have conducted their own study which had informed their decision.

"We conducted a quick test and an unofficial study that informs us that customers are not having a problem with the N$14 taxi fare as they initially had before at inception and since that time they have now become accustomed to and accepted it," he said.

Januarie further said customers also negotiate with taxi drivers when they do not have the required fare and taxi drivers ferry them on reduced prices depending on the circumstances.

The works ministry in May authorised a taxi and bus fare increase of 15% to cushion against the losses incurred by the sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Works ministry spokesperson Julius Ngweda told The Namibian that they are not considering making the hike permanent as it was only meant to be a temporary solution.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

