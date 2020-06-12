Namibia: State Media Get New Boards

CABINET has endorsed new board members for New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC), Southern Times newspaper and the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa).

This was said by information minister Peya Mushelenga at the Covid-19 communication centre on Thursday.

The minister further said Cabinet had endorsed the appointment of Linus Chata as the chief executive officer of Nampa for a five-year period, effective from 1 July 2020.

The NEPC board that would be in office for three years, effective 1 June 2020 is comprised of John Sifani (chairperson), Helena Amutenya, Selma Ambunda, Edwin Tjiramba and Johannes Sheya.

The Southern Times board is comprised of Emma Haiyambo (chairperson), Eva Shifotoka, Surihe Goamas-Guchu, Luciano Kamabala and Jacob Nyambe; and it comes into effect on 1 June 2020.

Emma Leonard and Elifas Kamati have been appointment as new members of the Nampa board and their terms will run from 1 June to 28 November 2020, according to Mushelenga.

