Namibia to Submit Child Rights Report to UN

11 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

NAMIBIA will submit a report on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the optional protocol on the Convention on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography to the United Nations.

This was part of Cabinet decisions announced by information minister Peya Mushelenga at the Covid-19 communication centre on Thursday morning.

Mushelenga said the motion was submitted by the gender equality ministry, and said this is the 4th, 5th and 6th CRC report pursuant to Namibia's reporting obligations under the convention.

As part of the decisions, Mushelenga said Cabinet also took note and endorsed the recommendations contained in the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council held from 24 February to 13 March 2020 in Geneva Switzerland.

"These are: The Ministry of Justice, in consultation with the relevant line ministries should consider how to meet the United Nations half way, in the implementation of the call to action for human rights," he said.

The international relations ministry is set to support the candidature of South Africa to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as endorsed by the African Union.

"Cabinet mandated the ministries of international relations and cooperation; justice; information and communication technology; industrialisation and trade; and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board to oversee the implementation of the recommendations from the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council," Mushelenga said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet authorised the prime minister to table the 2018/19 annual report and audited financial statements of the Government Institution Pension Fund (GIPF) in the National Assembly. The fisheries minister has also been authorised to table the annual report of the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT).

