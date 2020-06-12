South Africa: Chilly Reception for City Water Tank Update - 'Tell Us About Evictions,' Says Parliamentary Committee

analysis

The City of Cape Town told the parliamentary committee of co-operative governance and traditional affairs how many water tanks it had distributed in informal settlements -- but the committee wanted to know why the City was evicting residents despite the lockdown moratorium.

The City of Cape Town spent Thursday evening updating the parliamentary committee of co-operative governance and traditional affairs on how many water tanks it had delivered to informal settlements in the city.

"The Informal Settlements Basic Services branch (ISBS) identified the use of water tanks as a feasible solution to providing water points to communities that previously have not been provided with a potable water supply and where no water connections are currently available," said Llast Mudondo, from the city's water and sanitation department.

Initially, a priority list was drawn up consisting of 16 informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Nyanga and Wallacedene, which would receive water tanks. Due to space constraints in the informal settlements, this number was later reduced to four informal settlements, in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Wallacedene.

In March 2020, the city's water and sanitation department obtained quotations from HEB Maintenance for about 250 water tanks. But, due to funding constraints, this was reduced to 93...