Tunisia - 105 Royal Artefacts Withdrawn From France's Drouot Auction (Gherairi)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The 105 royal artefacts" dating back to the Beys' era and owned by a Tunisian citizen were withdrawn Thursday afternoon from the Drouot auction", France, Tunisia's Ambassador to UNESCO Ghazi Gherairi told TAP.

These are objects of Tunisian heritage dating from the time of Moncef Bey including precious manuscripts of the eighteenth and nineteenth century.

Contacted by telephone from Paris, Gherairi welcomed UNESCO's support for this file.

"I would also like to underline the spirit of cooperation of the auction house Coutau-Bégarie & Associés as well as the excellent collaboration between the Tunisian delegation to UNESCO, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the National Heritage Institute (INP), the National Library and the Tunisian Embassy in Paris" he said in conclusion.