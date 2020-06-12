Tanzania: Domestic Revenues Withstand COVID-19 Tides

DESPITE a wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Tanzania internal revenue collection increased by 8.2 per cent reaching 6.8trn/- between January and April, this year up from a 6.3trn/- it generated in the corresponding period last year.

The Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango attributed the developments to increased export of gold which doubled in April 2020 to 631 million US dollars from 323.4 million US dollars recorded earlier.

The Minister said produc tion of foodstuff also increased by 118 per cent during the 2019/2020 farming season.

Giving an outlook on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy in the National Assembly here yesterday, Dr Mpango said the country has partially been affected with the deadly respiratory infectious disease.

"Overall, the liquidity in banks continued to be above the legal level of 20 per cent for shortterm deposits to cash-in reaching 32.7 per cent in April 2020. Nonperforming loans also declined slightly from 11.10 per cent in April 2019 to 11.04 per cent in April 2020," he stated.

Dr Mpango stated further that foreign currency reserves also reached 5.3billion US dollars as of April 2020, sufficient to import goods and services for at least 6months and one week.

The figure is higher than 4.4billion US dollars reserved during the period under review.

According to the minister Tanzania also had sufficient fuel, enough for at least 40 days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He went on to say, however, that sales at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was currently gaining momentum after poor trading recorded in March due to a shortage of foreign investors who had been hit by the Covid-19.

Coronavirus had sent shockwaves in the health sector, reporting cases and subsequent deaths. The pandemic had shot up the demand for medical and health care workers among health facilities.

Dr Mpango admitted that while there were positive strides, some sectors including tourism, transport, entertainment and sports, business were affected.

The country's economy will now grow by 5.5 per cent in 2020/21 slightly lower than the 6.9 per cent the government had earlier targeted due to the impact of Covid-19.

About 21 global airliners suspended a total of 632 routes designated for different parts of the country since March 2020.

Tanzania has, however, opened its sky for both regional and international airlines to land through its key airports.

The minister said the government was working also to address the challenge posed by the coronavirus including engaging with international creditors to seek debt relief and concessional loans.

He said the government was negotiating with the World Bank through its Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility to access 3.98million US dollars, Economic Development Cooperation Fund through Exim Bank Korea (501,169 US dollars), Badea (1.7million US dollars) and European Union Covid-19 response Package (27million Euros).

"The African Development Bank (AfDB) has promised to provide a 50 million US dollars' concessional loan that the government will plan to use the funds in line with its priorities," he said.