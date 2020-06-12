Tanzania: Tax Relief for Workers

IT is all smiles for workers as the government on Thursday proposed to increase the taxable income threshold from 170,000/- to 270,000/- per month in the coming financial year 2020/2021.

The increase is equivalent to a 58.8 per cent increase and implies that the threshold for taxable income per annum will increase to 3,240,000/- from 2,040,000/-.

Tabling the 2020/21 national budget estimates in the House yesterday, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango said the increase aims at improving workers welfare and Tanzanians' lives in general.

In a speech that lasted 3:19hours, Dr Mpango said the measure is expected to reduce government revenues by 517.2m/-.

The government also proposed to increase the minimum threshold of primary Cooperatives Societies liable to income tax from 50m/- to 100m/- per annum.

According to Dr Mpango, the move seeks to provide tax relief to Primary Cooperatives Societies including SACCOS since they have small capital.

The government also proposed amendments on the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004 to give relief for supplies for diag nosis, prevention, treatment, and management of epidemics, pandemics and health hazards as the region battles the Covid-19.

The minister told the House that the government was continuing to implement Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms to improve the Business Environment by abolishing or reducing rates total of sixty (60) fees and levies that were charged by ministries departments, agencies and regulatory authorities.

The measure aims to improve the Business Environment, taking into consideration the process as well as the impact of Covid- 19 Pandemic.

Among the proposed charges to be reduced include those imports Levy charged by Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT) on industrial sugar from 2 per cent of CIF value, or 2 per cent of 460 US dollar (equivalent to 9 US dollars or more) per metric tonne, whichever is higher to 7.5 US dollars per metric tonne on imported sugar.

Moreover, the government has also proposed to continue granting duty remission and apply a duty rate of 0 per cent instead of 25 per cent on raw materials used to manufacture Baby Diapers under HS code 3506.91.00 Hot Melt Adhesive; PE film HS Code 3920.10.90, Empty bag for Baby Diapers HS Code 6305.33.00, Plastic cask HS Code 3926.90.90.

The government also intends to continue applying zero per cent instead of 10 per cent on Super Absorbent Polymer HS Code 3906.90.00, Wet strength paper HS Code 4803.00.00, non-woven HS Code 5603.11.00, Polyethylene laminated Nonwovens HS Code 5903.90.00, Spandex HS Code 5402.44.00 and Dust free paper HS Code 4803.00.00.

The beneficiaries of the duty remission are manufacturers of the products.

The measure is intended to reduce production costs, make available at affordable prices to consumers, create more employment and increase government revenues.

During the coming fiscal year, the government also proposes to grant a duty remission and apply a duty rate of zero per cent instead of 25 per cent for one year on the equipment and appurtenant used for polishing and heat treatment of gemstones.

The minister said the measure was meant to create value addition on gemstones, employment creation and increasing Government revenue.

Moreover, the government proposes to grant duty remission on agricultural seeds packaging materials at duty rate of 0 per cent instead of 25 per cent.

The measure will reduce the costs of seed producing entities in the country and hence seeds will be available at an affordable price.

Dr Mpango said due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic which affected production of some industrial goods, the government proposes not to amend the specific excise duty rates for all non petroleum products on account of the low level of inflation and government's objective of building an industrial economy by promoting investment in the industrial sector and increase its contribution to the GDP.

However, he said the government has proposed to amend the Excise Tax (Management and Tariff) Act, with the aim of charging excise duty rate of 844/- per kilogramme of imported powdered beer with HS Code 2106.90.90.

He said the measure aims at widening the tax base.

The minister noted that the government was intending to charge excise duty rate of 232/- per kilogram of imported powdered juice with HS Code 2106.90.90 to widen tax base as well.