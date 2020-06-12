South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Receives Lesotho Prime Minister Dr. Moeketsi Majoro, 12 Jun

12 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Courtesy call on President Cyril Ramaphosa by Lesotho Prime Minister Dr. Moeketsi Majoro

His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the Right Honourable Dr. Moeketsi Majoro, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho today, 12 June 2020, at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria.

This will be the first courtesy call by the Right Honourable Dr. Majoro on His Excellency President Ramaphosa since his swearing in as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho on 20 May 2020.

Prime Minister Majoro was appointed leader of the Kingdom's Government following the resignation of his predecessor Dr. Thomas Thabane. It will be recalled that President Ramaphosa expressed his profound congratulations to Prime Minister Majoro and wished him well during his tenure.

This courtesy call will enable the two leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional and continental issues of mutual interests amidst the fight against the coronavirus global pandemic, amongst others. It is an opportunity to further nurture the existing strong bond of friendship between the people of the two countries.

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, will exchange views with Prime Minister Majoro on the continued implementation of agreed constitutional and security sector reforms in Lesotho, among others.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.