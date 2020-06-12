Tunisia: Seven People Arrested Over Attempted Illegal Emigration

11 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Security units in Moknine, governorate of Monastir, on Thursday arrested six people who were preparing to illegally cross the borders to Europe from the coast of Bekalta, said a statement from the Interior Ministry.

The Ben Arous judicial police also arrested, on Wednesday, a thirty-year-old man from the region who was planning to organise an illegal emigration operation to the Italian coast from the governorate of Bizerte, in exchange for 3 thousand dinars for each person.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered his detention and the continuation of legal proceedings against him, the Interior Ministry said.

