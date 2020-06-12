South Africa: Cornal Hendricks Extends Bulls Stay

12 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Bulls on Friday announced that Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks signed a new deal to stay at Loftus Versfeld.

Earlier reports indicated that the 32-year-old may leave the Bulls but those fears were put to bed on Friday.

"Cornal offers the full package and is the epitome of what a world class wing should be. He has an amazing work rate and is one of the best finishers in the country. His approach and attitude to the game, his team and life in general is an example for anybody. We are proud to have him pledge the next part of his rugby journey with us," Bulls director of rugby Jake White said via a press statement.

Hendricks spent more than three years in the rugby wilderness between 2016 and 2019 - from the time he left the Cheetahs to join the Stormers, whom he never played a single game for - due to a heart condition that drove plenty other potential suitors away.

The winger, who won 12 Test caps and scored five tries, fought to disprove that his condition hindered him from playing the game at the highest level.

He was successful at the end of 2018 when the Bulls took a chance on him and signed him for the 2019 and, subsequently, the 2020 seasons.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

