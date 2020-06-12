South Africa: Hawks Arrest Suspect for Attempting to Defraud Sassa

press release

Limpopo — An intelligence driven operation has led to the arrest of Munshi Muhammad (41) for plotting to defraud SASSA.

On Monday, Serious Corruption Investigation members received information from Tzaneen Crime Intelligence that the suspect approached a Post Office official in Mokwakwaila village and requested him to provide 250 SASSA cards in exchange for a R10 000 gratification.

An undercover operation was conducted the same day and Munshi Muhammad (41) was arrested after he offered R10 000-00 to a Post Office investigator. An amount of ten thousand rand (R10 000-00) and two hundred and fifty (250) SASSA cards were seized.

The accused appeared before the Bolobedu District court on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 and was remanded in custody for bail application on 17 June 2020.