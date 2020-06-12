South Africa: Hawks Arrest Suspect for Attempting to Defraud Sassa

12 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — An intelligence driven operation has led to the arrest of Munshi Muhammad (41) for plotting to defraud SASSA.

On Monday, Serious Corruption Investigation members received information from Tzaneen Crime Intelligence that the suspect approached a Post Office official in Mokwakwaila village and requested him to provide 250 SASSA cards in exchange for a R10 000 gratification.

An undercover operation was conducted the same day and Munshi Muhammad (41) was arrested after he offered R10 000-00 to a Post Office investigator. An amount of ten thousand rand (R10 000-00) and two hundred and fifty (250) SASSA cards were seized.

The accused appeared before the Bolobedu District court on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 and was remanded in custody for bail application on 17 June 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.