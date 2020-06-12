Botswana: Govt Addresses Truck Driver Concerns

11 June 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aubrey Maswabi

Gaborone — Solutions to problems experienced by truck drivers ferrying goods into and through Botswana have been effectuated though it took some time, Dr Kereng Masupu has said.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Masupu, who is the Presidential COVID-19 task team coodinator, said problems could not be solved overnight as the pandemic was a new phenomenon.

He said baby steps were being taken to improve the lives of the much-needed truck drivers at all points of entry while awaiting their COVID-19 results.

Dr Masupu said while the situation could not be perfect, solutions that had been implemented were satisfactory and had reduced complaints.

He said some hiccups were experienced last week as there was shortage of testing equipment.

The situation had now normalised, he said.

Dr Masupu said testing points at points of entry would continue to be increased.

He revealed that tests were now conducted at Tlokweng, Pioneer, Mamuno, Francistown and Kazungula border posts while the Palapye testing point would be opened soon.

"Our target is to provide truck drivers with the results in a space of 24 hours, more especially in places around Gaborone, while for places such as Mamuno results are expected to be ready in 48 hours, and for Kazungula we have a laboratory in Kasane," he said.

Dr Masupu said the lives of truck drivers would continue to be taken seriously as they transported essential goods Botswana needed.

He urged employees serving at points of entry to continue their good working relations with truck drivers.

Regarding the spread of the virus, Dr Masupu said Botswana was now recording imported cases, mostly at border posts.

Local transmission had not been recorded for some time now which reflected a good level of adherence by the nation, he said.

He said most of the recorded cases were foreign nationals who had since been repatriated.

The country currently had only one active case, he said.

