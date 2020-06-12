South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects Following a Fatal Shooting Incident in Randburg

12 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police have launched a manhunt for four suspects following a shooting incident on Thursday, 11 June 2020, in Randburg.

It is alleged that four men driving an Audi A3 stopped parallel to the victim's Toyota Hilux and started shooting at the van, the deceased lost control. It is further alleged that three of the suspects got out of the car and continued shooting at the victim and then drove off, he died at the scene. It was established that the 63-year-old victim was a taxi boss in Randburg.

Meanwhile in another incident in Roodepoort three men approached a delivery truck driver and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone and fled on foot. While the community chased the suspects, one of the suspects took out a firearm and shot towards the community but missed and shot his friend who then died. The other suspects managed to run away.

Police are investigating cases of murder.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the violent incidents. The Provincial Commissioner further urged the investigators of the incidents to ensure that the suspects are found and brought to book.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, is urged to report to the police by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

