Mauritius: Budget 2020-2021 - Series of Measures to Speed Up the Digital Transformation

press release

To speed up the digital transformation underway, a Mauritius Digital Transformation Agency will be set up under the aegis of the Prime Minister's Office to lead this transformation, announced, yesterday, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, in the National Assembly during his budgetary intervention.

In this context, he stated that the Central Informatics Bureau, the Central Information Systems Division, the IT Security Unit, the National Computer Board, the State Informatics Limited, and the Government Online Centre will be completely restructured. Furthermore, a new sandbox framework will be introduced to facilitate development of proof of concepts and pilot exercises to test the possibilities of innovative technologies, he said.

Other measures in the ICT/BPO sector include:

Setting up of a Data Technology Park at Côte d'Or which will create jobs for the youth in the coming years.

Creation of a Technology and Innovation Fund to invest up to Rs 2 million as equity in projects recommended by Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC).

Introduction of a Public Sector Transformation Scheme by the MRIC to encourage innovative companies and start-ups to develop solutions for the public sector.

Transitioning into a paperless system

Minister Balgobin reiterated Government's commitment to facilitate Ministries and departments transition into a paperless system. The Electronic Document Management System, he indicated, is a major step in that direction. 'Our vision is to allow civil servants to have all their usual paper documents in digital format to streamline workflow and, hence, better service delivery to our citizens', he added.

As a means to support this digital service makeover, a Government Digital Safe will be made available to each citizen and will be used for storing digitally signed documents in the Cloud. The objective is to give a Digital Safe to every citizen, he said.

Additionally, to further ease the life of citizens, public departments will be equipped with an Electronic Queue Management System which aims at providing superior customer service, increasing efficiency, reducing perceived waiting time, and enhancing customer experience.

Speaking about internet connectivity, Mr Balgobin pointed out that today most Mauritians enjoy high speed broadband internet at home, at work or on their mobile devices throughout the Republic as compared to 2014 when some 43% of the population had internet connections on their mobile.