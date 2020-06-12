Mauritius: Budget 2020-2021 - Series of Measures to Speed Up the Digital Transformation

12 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

To speed up the digital transformation underway, a Mauritius Digital Transformation Agency will be set up under the aegis of the Prime Minister's Office to lead this transformation, announced, yesterday, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, in the National Assembly during his budgetary intervention.

In this context, he stated that the Central Informatics Bureau, the Central Information Systems Division, the IT Security Unit, the National Computer Board, the State Informatics Limited, and the Government Online Centre will be completely restructured. Furthermore, a new sandbox framework will be introduced to facilitate development of proof of concepts and pilot exercises to test the possibilities of innovative technologies, he said.

Other measures in the ICT/BPO sector include:

Setting up of a Data Technology Park at Côte d'Or which will create jobs for the youth in the coming years.

Creation of a Technology and Innovation Fund to invest up to Rs 2 million as equity in projects recommended by Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC).

Introduction of a Public Sector Transformation Scheme by the MRIC to encourage innovative companies and start-ups to develop solutions for the public sector.

Transitioning into a paperless system

Minister Balgobin reiterated Government's commitment to facilitate Ministries and departments transition into a paperless system. The Electronic Document Management System, he indicated, is a major step in that direction. 'Our vision is to allow civil servants to have all their usual paper documents in digital format to streamline workflow and, hence, better service delivery to our citizens', he added.

As a means to support this digital service makeover, a Government Digital Safe will be made available to each citizen and will be used for storing digitally signed documents in the Cloud. The objective is to give a Digital Safe to every citizen, he said.

Additionally, to further ease the life of citizens, public departments will be equipped with an Electronic Queue Management System which aims at providing superior customer service, increasing efficiency, reducing perceived waiting time, and enhancing customer experience.

Speaking about internet connectivity, Mr Balgobin pointed out that today most Mauritians enjoy high speed broadband internet at home, at work or on their mobile devices throughout the Republic as compared to 2014 when some 43% of the population had internet connections on their mobile.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.