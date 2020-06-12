South Africa: Free State Hawks Arrest Two Suspects for Corruption

12 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Free State — Intiyaz Vahora (49) and Furkan Farukbhai (25) from Kuruman and Lesotho respectively have been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) for alleged corruption.

On Monday four suspects were approached by Hawks and South African Revenue Services Customs officials at the storage facility in Estoire, Bloemfontein, after information was received that there were units that were allegedly concealing cigarettes. The cigarettes were allegedly being stored for distribution.

Armed with a search warrant, two suspected rented units were searched. Only one unit was found loaded with a substantial number boxes containing cigarettes. The two units were locked to eliminate tampering.

As the members were about to leave, the owner of the units allegedly approached the Hawks investigating officer to assist him to release the cigarette consignment. It was also established that the same suspect approached the manager of the storage facility to make the rental contract disappear.

On Thursday, the Hawks officer met with the suspect and an accomplice and was paid a R70 00 gratification in order to release the cigarettes. The two, Vahora and Farukbhai were arrested on the spot.

An additional R100 000 in cash was found inside their vehicle. The two appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody pending their next appearance on 18 June 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.