South Africa: Free State Hawks Arrest Two Suspects for Corruption

press release

Free State — Intiyaz Vahora (49) and Furkan Farukbhai (25) from Kuruman and Lesotho respectively have been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) for alleged corruption.

On Monday four suspects were approached by Hawks and South African Revenue Services Customs officials at the storage facility in Estoire, Bloemfontein, after information was received that there were units that were allegedly concealing cigarettes. The cigarettes were allegedly being stored for distribution.

Armed with a search warrant, two suspected rented units were searched. Only one unit was found loaded with a substantial number boxes containing cigarettes. The two units were locked to eliminate tampering.

As the members were about to leave, the owner of the units allegedly approached the Hawks investigating officer to assist him to release the cigarette consignment. It was also established that the same suspect approached the manager of the storage facility to make the rental contract disappear.

On Thursday, the Hawks officer met with the suspect and an accomplice and was paid a R70 00 gratification in order to release the cigarettes. The two, Vahora and Farukbhai were arrested on the spot.

An additional R100 000 in cash was found inside their vehicle. The two appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody pending their next appearance on 18 June 2020.