South Africa: Mandrax Worth R500 000, Couple Arrested

press release

Gauteng — An Eldorado Park couple appeared in the Protea Magistrate Court on Thursday, 11 June 2020 for alleged possession of drugs worth approximately R550 000.

Trevon Chetty (35) and Evelyn Witbooi (21) were intercepted on Tuesday in Daveland, South of Johannesburg in a multi-disciplinary operation by Germiston Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after information surfaced that the duo were carrying drugs.

Upon searching the suspects' vehicle, police seized sizable plastic bags containing methaqualone powder and were immediately arrested on the spot. Chetty and Witbooi have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance on 17 June 2020 for a formal bail application. They are facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Investigations are still continuing.