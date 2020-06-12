Ghana: Asante Kotoko Management Dissolved

The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been dissolved.

This follows the expiration of the three-year mandate given to the management which was headed by Dr. Kwame Kyei, who now heads the newly-constituted board.

The dissolution comes on the heels of a meeting held at the Sports Hotel yesterday afternoon between the Board Chairman Dr. Kyei and the George Amoako-led management.

A club statement posted on the twitter handle stated that "Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei has, dissolved the Management of the club following the expiration of his initial three-year mandate."

According to the post, Dr. Kyei thanked them for their service and also wished them well in their future endeavours.

The dissolved management oversaw Asante Kotoko win the Normalization Committee Special Cup Tier-One Competition last year - ultimately participating in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League, from where they dropped into the CAF Confederation Cup and making it to the group stages of that competition for the first time in a decade.

The club is expected to name a new management to steer the day-to-day affairs of the club in the coming days.