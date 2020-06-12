Ghana: Zoomlion Disinfects Military Barracks, Schools in Nr,VR

11 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Zoomlion Ghana Company Limited yesterday disinfected all military barracks in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions.

The Wednesday disinfection exercise covered offices, bungalows, stores and schools within the various barracks.

According to the Northern Regional Manager of the Savannah Waste Management, a subsidiary company of Zoomlion, Mr Peter Dawuni, the exercise formed part of the strategy to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that military institutions and installations were critical to development hence the urgent need for the disinfection exercise.

According to Mr Dawuni, military personnel needed to be protected thus the disinfection exercise within the barracks would protect them from the pandemic.

In a related development, GRACE SENAM KLAY, HO reports that the company on Tuesday started disinfecting military facilities, private and public basic schools and tertiary institutions in the Volta and Oti regions.

About 55 Military facilities, 2,654 private and public basic schools and 20 tertiary institutions were to be disinfected by June 30.

Speaking at a Press Conference yesterday at Ho, the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa indicated that all Municipal and District Chief Executives had been directed to engage with their respective Directors of Education to monitor the exercise under their Jurisdiction.

He advised the public to abide the preventive measures and comply for the transmission chain to be broken.

"If COVID-19 is no more with us we won't be spending money for these disinfection exercises", he said.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Madame Enyonam Afi Amafuga, noted that students who would resume school and classes would open for four hours.

She mentioned that they might not be given the one meal that they received every day from the school feeding programme.

"This is to avoid the risk of infecting students, that is why we are ensuring that they eat from the house before coming to school", she added.

Ms Amafuga assured that the Ghana Education Service would have a monitoring system in the regions and districts to monitor activities in all schools.

On his part, Lt Col Bernard Baba Pantoah, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, disclosed that there would be a mass testing for over 400 military personnel and their families.

He mentioned that the regiment was collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure everybody did the right thing.

"It is not about the military enforcement, but it is for ourselves to know that all protocols put in place is for our own good", he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.