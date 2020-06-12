South Africa: Clinging to Hope That 'The Battlefield' Becomes a 'Field of Dreams' in Lavender Hill

analysis

Almost everything has been on hold during the coronavirus lockdown, including plans for a multi-purpose centre on a crime-ridden field in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats. For a while, even gang violence subsided -- but no longer under lockdown Level 3. Meanwhile, hunger worsens.

Lavender Hill is an old apartheid dumping ground, notorious for gang wars and strife. Local community members have been pinning their hopes for a better future on a tract of vacant land they hope to transform from "The Battlefield" -- across which gangsters regularly fire gunshots at one another -- into a "Field of Dreams", in the shape of a multi-purpose sports, arts and culture centre.

This field brought together Ralph Bouwers and Mark Nicholson in a partnership. Bouwers was a successful UK businessman, born and raised in Lavender Hill, who returned home after being sickened by the suffering in his former community. He met Nicholson, who ran the local football club that played on "The Battlefield" adjacent to his home.

Turner Adams's vision was to see positive change in Lavender Hill, but having spent more than half of his 54 years in and out of prison, where he was a member of the 28s,...